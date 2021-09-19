I find it amazing anybody would refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19, or even more amazing that they would go almost as far as demonstrating against wearing simple cloth masks to prevent transmission of the virus!
It's very obvious that a large percentage of people alive now have never been through anything like the polio epidemic of the '50's and '60's, in which people were practically clamoring to get the vaccination. Polio was different from Covid in several ways, worse in many ways. Polio left you alive and somewhat well, though unable to walk or move or speak normally, though still leaving you OK mentally. After polio, the word spastic took on a life of its' own, shortened to "spaz", cruelly. I'm uncoordinated enough that sometimes I call myself a "spaz", with no malice intended.
With a vaccine readily available, and the wearing of a simple cloth mask that can prevent the spread of this virus, I really don't understand all the hoopla about either action! A simple injection, twice within a month, and wearing a mask in crowds in confined spaces. Is that so much to ask? Why on earth would anybody refuse such actions? I'm sorry, but it's beyond me, amazing!
Get vaccinated or not. Wear a mask at times. You have to live with your decisions and the consequences. Children are blameless, but subject to risks involved. The decision you make about your own life is on your shoulders, but your children have to live with whatever decision you make for them. Live with that!
