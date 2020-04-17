Editor:

I have been Skyping my daughter in Italy for the last six weeks and she is surviving the stringent restrictions in place there – she has to. This week Florida looked like it might finally start catching up to the reality of COVID-19 infection and what it’s likely to do to our state.

But then Governor DeSantis authorized a stay-at-home order with one of the exceptions being religious services.

Has he not read about the choir in Washington State where 60 asymptomatic singers turned up to a rehearsal, 45 became infected and two died?

As well as transmission from surfaces, and proximity to infected individuals, it is likely that in some circumstances the virus can be aerosolized and spread through heating and cooling systems.

Most churches have done the responsible thing and cancelled services; some are holding them online. What I am concerned about is whether someone attending a service today will be shopping in the same supermarket as me in a week’s time or will be contributing to longer lines at the ER the following week. Are they going to do the right thing and self-isolate after each service?

Surely, other countries, states and cities have shown by now it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Why does Florida look like it’s going to be sorry that it wasn’t safer?

Alan Searle

Punta Gorda

