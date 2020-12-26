Editor:
Our country is under attack by China, Iran, and Russia in multi-faceted ways that threaten to destroy the fabric of our Republic, and the leftist main stream media is deliberately covering it up. An immense and well-coordinated cyber attack on our federal and industrial systems has been underway since last March. At the same time, the Covid-19 bio weapon from China is being used as cover by radical Democrats to steal the election and seize power at the highest levels of our government.
It is clear that a true count of legal ballots show President Trump won by a landslide. The media thinks, however, that Americans are stupid and will believe the propaganda touting Beijing Biden as the winner.
I hope that when the new Congress convenes in January that they will do the right thing, and decertify the fraudulent electoral votes supporting this brazen attempt at subversion.
Another avenue would be for President Trump to declare martial law and arrest the traitors responsible for this blatant insurrection. I’m sure there is plenty of room at GITMO to house this gang of criminals as they await trial before a military tribunal.
Peter J. Watson
Port Charlotte
