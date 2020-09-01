Editor:
With the murder of Bernell Trammell, a Black man who was carrying a Trump sign, it became clear that anyone who votes Democrat this fall is condoning murder and mayhem. The election of Trump caused a kind of hysteria and madness on the part of thousands of Democrats who have been willing to engage in violent and illegal acts to punish and even destroy anyone who they feel is evil for supporting him — and a willingness to do anything to overturn his election or derail his programs. The unbelievable riots in many cities right now are the latest manifestation of this sickness.
Congressman Scalise was shot and almost murdered at a Republican baseball game, and only through the courage of a Capitol police officer were other House members saved. Senator Rand Paul was attacked and still suffers from the beating he received. Many other supporters of Trump and also honest news persons have been assaulted or their homes attacked (Tucker Carlson), or they have been unjustly prosecuted by ideologues in the criminal justice system, ideologues such as Kevin Clinesmith, an ex-FBI agent who just pled guilty to perjury. Every American suffered from the Russia collusion hoax and from other hoaxes, egged on by fake news from CNN, MSNBC, NBC and other news outlets as well.
I hope for a Trump victory in November, not only to stop the socialist takeover and the green new deal, but also to show that this madness will not succeed in America.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.