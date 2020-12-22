Editor:

We aren’t the only ones who “mispronounce” place names.

Just take a listen when you’re in New Orleans, where mispronunciation is the only way. The French-named Lake Pontchartrain becomes “PONCH-a-train.” Streets named for Greek muses Calliope and Melpomene turn into “CALLY-ope” and “MEL-poe-meen.” New Orleans’ Milan Street obviously isn’t from Italy if it’s pronounced “MY-len.” And don’t even ask about Tchoupitoulas.

While we’re talking, how about Aqui Esta Drive — in Spanish “aquí está,” or “here it is.” Spanish speakers would say “ah-KEE ess-TAH,” but some Punta Gordans call it “acquiesce tah.”

You call it POON-ta, I call it PUN-ta, let’s call the whole thing off.

Sue Wade

Port Charlotte


