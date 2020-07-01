Editor:
In the last election, did you know that President Trump, Mrs. Trump, Vice President Pence, Mrs. Pence, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner all voted by mail?
Now the President and the GOP are strongly objecting to vote by mail by stating that it encourages fraud and greatly benefits the Democratic party. This is an entirely false accusation. Over the past 20 years, more than 250 million voters have cast their ballots by mail. The Heritage Foundation maintains an online database of election fraud cases. They have documented that during the same 20 years, there have been only 204 fraudulent ballots cast, resulting in 143 criminal convictions.
Many states have experienced dramatic decreases of in-person voting locations because of a reduced number of poll workers. In the Kentucky primary on June 23 only 200 of the 3,775 in-person voting locations were open. In Clark County, Nevada only 5 in-person polling locations were open for a population of over 2 million. Milwaukee, Wisconsin had only 5 in-person voting locations for a population of almost 600,000.
As we can see by the dramatic increase in Coronavirus cases in Florida, this virus is not going away soon. We may be facing the same issue for our Primary Election on Aug. 18 and the General Election on Nov. 3.
I encourage everyone to register to vote and then to sign up to register to vote by mail. It is easy, safe and efficient. To register, call the Supervisor of Elections at 941-833-5400 or go to their website at www.charlottevotes.com.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
