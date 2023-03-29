Why do we keep going to Punta Gorda City Council meetings?
I have a hobby, and it’s not going to those get-togethers. It’s genealogy. Maybe there’s something in us for whom we are by being inspired by those before us to keep going forward (I hope).
To our City Council: After the voters didn’t give you four-year terms or the pay raise, there’s got to be more motivating your service to our community than a title. My hunch, it’s in your genes.
Why I show up: Remember our historic Stamp Act? Our founding fathers went after England and got that repealed. Well, when John Adams and the others put together their response to the king, they met at a Niles household.
On the other side of the tree: Cotton Mather went after one of my ancestors, labeling her a witch. Not a good thing back then. Written family tradition describes her as “outspoken.” So, it’s not my fault that I walk over to council (limited parking) pell-mell for the residents’ mike — it’s the genes.
Bet the same is true for you councilpersons. Maybe take up exploring your own family history between all the meetings that you go to – make time. Bet you’ll find interesting stuff.
At every meeting we pledge allegiance to our flag . . . we are a republic! As for us, dear Ben Franklin, so far, we’re keeping it alive and well at PG City Council meetings despite that darn gavel!
