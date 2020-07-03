Editor:
You could see it coming. It shouldn’t have been a surprise.
The “opening” of Florida was an invitation to an uptick of viral infections.
It seems that the general public has the attitude that open is the same thing as “You are safe now and you can forget all the restraints that you were under when Florida was closed”.
The stores and restaurants are now serving everyone and protections have been put aside. Masks and distancing are long gone. And so he virus has shot up as predicted.
He can close the businesses and he can open them. But wouldn’t it have been preferred if there was a mandate that if a business was to be open to the public face masks should have been worn and social distancing observed? It’s really no secret. The scientists have been telling us. It’s just a shame that the governor wasn’t listening.
This should have been applied to all establishments that serve the public that no masks - no service rules apply whether it’s a Macy’s or a gasoline convenience store and restaurants included. Entering and leaving are situations that cause one to pass by other customers who would then be mask-less.
It has been a proven fact that face masks work. It’s not complicated. I know it may be uncomfortable but so is finding oneself quarantined or worse.
So wear those masks. They are easy to come by now. It’s for you and for all the rest of us too.
Lawrence Bialla
Punta Gorda
