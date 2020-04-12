Editor:
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Trump and Trump officials are trying to label the Covid-19 virus as Chinese. Why are they wasting time on this? The Chinese are trying to blame it on us too.
Wait! Are we on the playground?... "He started it." To the grownups among you, does it matter? There is no point whatsoever in the blame game. The only benefit of examining the source and spread of this would be to remember mistakes, correct what we can, and not make those again. Then stop wasting energy and time on propaganda and devote your intelligence to resolving present pain and helping people.
This should inform us that, indeed, we are one community on this planet. What hurts some people, tends to hurt a whole bunch more.
Dot Gaylord
Punta Gorda
