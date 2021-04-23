Editor:
Earlier this week a writer to this letterbox decried the language on the F*** Biden flags that some have been flying in their yards. While I do not choose to comment on the language furling in the wind, I do suggest that the problem is larger than a word.
Whether the target is a Republican, a Democrat or whoever inhabits the “other side of the aisle” the hate that drives too many flags, posters, yard signs or even comments at the grocery store or at a backyard party may well be the larger issue.
It is true that the words we use say much more about ourselves than they do about the person toward whom they are aimed. Meanwhile if we can move from the hate and the judgements to the acceptance and respect that we all desire, the words may begin to take care of themselves.
Robert Schaden
Englewood
