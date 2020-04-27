Editor:
I want to scream every time I read in the paper the names Lost Lagoon LLC, Private Equity Group, Kolter Land Partners, West Port LLC, Arredondo Point and Murdock Village.
For several years our county commissioners, with hardly any community complaints or dissent, have been finalizing plans to give away over 700 acres, for free, to a group of for-profit developers. Free! Folks, this isn’t 700-plus acres of swampland out U.S. 17 near the DeSoto county line. No, it is land in the middle of Charlotte County; land with direct access to the most traveled section of roadway near the Sports Park and fairgrounds.
Formerly called Murdock Village, the entire parcel was assembled at a cost of millions of taxpayer dollars. Now, through a process of slicing and dicing, with name changes of developers involved and projects planned, all of that land has been conveyed to the listed developers for free. Free!
Well, I guess there is some rinky-dink agreement involving approximately $10 million from one developer to the county to be returned after some roads are built. Still sounds like free to me. All because, apparently, hardly anyone cares! Vitriolic letters about far off politicians fill the letters to the editor column while right here where we live the county commissioners feel there often developer centric decisions are OK with residents.
Right now, three commissioners are running for re-election, two of them are unopposed. Folks, start paying attention to things that impact you personally!
Marge R Milioto
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.