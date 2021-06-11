Editor:
Last Sunday a writer asked how we would feel if boatloads of sick and desperate immigrants landed in Gilchrist Park? If busloads of migrant kids arrived needing care? The writer declared that Biden was a Marxist puppet for letting such people into our country. Yes, for letting sick and desperate people including children into our country.
Since when did “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” become a Marxist value? The odds are the writer’s ancestors were immigrants themselves and that she was lucky enough to be born into circumstances better than those begging us to help them escape violence, war, famine and poverty in their home countries. These people are not driven here to take our candy away even if a few pickpockets sneak in with them.
In our democracy, we ante up taxes which the government uses for the common good; some of us ante up more than others because we have more. That’s fair. That’s not socialism.
Unfortunately, for some Americans, if a particular common good includes them or their group, they believe it’s what government owes them. If they or their group are not included, then it’s socialism.
I don’t object to putting aid, financed by my taxes, where it’s needed even when it doesn’t include me. Let’s cough up more charity and mercy in our own hearts and not freak out when our government does, too. It’s not a zero-sum game. It’s not socialism. It’s the right thing to do.
Penelope Mayer
Punta Gorda
