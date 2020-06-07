Editor:
In the wake of the horrific killing in Minneapolis, on virtually all of the Sunday morning news shows today, one key point of discussion seemed to be whether the arsonists were local residents or if they infiltrated from elsewhere to disrupt the demonstration.
It seems obvious that anyone who comes to a peaceful protest rally bringing a Molotov cocktail has a decidedly different agenda than the organizers, regardless of their home zip code. How far they had to travel just to disrupt a justifiably angry protest with arson and looting should not be a major point of discussion.
Mark Mailloux
Punta Gorda
