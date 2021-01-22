Editor:

Your article about Jack and Diane Boyer and Environmental Utilities is essential for clean water going into the future. As a commercial fisherman and captain, I am an advocate for clean water.

Cape Haze, Knight Island and Palm Island are critical barrier islands on the West Coast of Florida. After the eco-disaster of 2018, the bay was lifeless for three months. Millions of sea life from tarpon to sea turtles died from red tide. I witnessed green tide. Some of the 2018 problems were old septic tanks and sewer lines.

I am looking forward toward this great project breaking ground. Anyone who lives on the water, enjoys boating and fishing in clean water should also be excited about this project. We are blessed to live in paradise and I think it's our duty to leave our children with healthy bays and clean water.

Austin Ruth

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments