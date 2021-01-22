Editor:
Your article about Jack and Diane Boyer and Environmental Utilities is essential for clean water going into the future. As a commercial fisherman and captain, I am an advocate for clean water.
Cape Haze, Knight Island and Palm Island are critical barrier islands on the West Coast of Florida. After the eco-disaster of 2018, the bay was lifeless for three months. Millions of sea life from tarpon to sea turtles died from red tide. I witnessed green tide. Some of the 2018 problems were old septic tanks and sewer lines.
I am looking forward toward this great project breaking ground. Anyone who lives on the water, enjoys boating and fishing in clean water should also be excited about this project. We are blessed to live in paradise and I think it's our duty to leave our children with healthy bays and clean water.
Austin Ruth
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.