Editor:
The Gun Violence Archive lists 125 mass shootings in the United States since Jan. 1, 2021. A mass shooting is defined as an incident in which four people have been killed or injured. The staggering totals are 148 killed and 481 injured. Just three months into the new year.
We have state, county and local police as well as each states' National Guard and our military forces. Do these not comprise “a well regulated Militia.” What the 2nd Amendment states is “necessary for the protection of a free state.” As far as the “right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” goes, I refer back to the words “well regulated.”
The types of weapons our citizenry can own must become “well regulated” to keep them out of the hands of the crazies that walk among us. This can be achieved without infringing on the rights of hunters, sportsmen, marksmen and those wanting guns for protecting their homes and places of work.
Come on people, it’s common sense, which the NRA is completely lacking. Ban the ownership of military assault style weapons that can spray hundreds of bullets in less than a minute. Flood your congressmen, state and local officials with this demand. And demand they protect your right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
