Let the healing begin.
The mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol didn’t do so for any valid reason. They overtook the Capitol because of a lie, one which President Trump and his enablers cooked up and fed to susceptible people. The lie is simply that if he lost the election, it was fraudulent; if he’d won, however, it wasn’t.
Despite all of the recounts, audits, and the legal cases, the evidence was overwhelming that Trump lost. It wasn’t even close, although, given his abysmal job performance, it was still far too close.
The truly bizarre thing about the widespread devotion to Trump is that it would be understandable if he had made the average Americans’ lives better while in office. But he didn’t. Wages didn’t get better; healthcare and housing didn’t get more affordable; and he failed to address an unprecedented pandemic despite the fact he knew well in advance how deadly the virus was.
Trump and his enablers are guilty of escalating the nation’s partisan warfare. Now that the results of their dishonest campaign are becoming clear, it’s on them to begin the reconciliation process — by telling the truth. Joe Biden tried to reach out to Republicans during his campaign. Most responded by trying to discredit an election Biden clearly won.
Healing begins by saying these words: The election was fair and Joe Biden won. Period.
Connie Payne
Punta Gorda
