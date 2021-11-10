How can this region not protect one of our “cultural gems,” holding over 12,000 annual events and used by over half a million people each year?
Shame on Executive Director Stephen Carter for his lack of planning, creating options, and alerting the public. Requesting a $300,000 grant and issuing a final ultimatum to the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners was unprofessional. It appears Mr. Carter’s year-and-half of full salary during the CCCC shutdown has taken away his business edge and used up $150,000 of critical savings.
Shame on the CCCC Board for not reprimanding or possibly firing Mr. Carter.
Shame on the knee jerk response from Commissioner Joe Tiseo. His response of “We are not in the business to set up card games, and a thrift shop, and a cafeteria,” showed his total lack of involvement in the community.
Stop this shameful behavior. CCCC needs a management wake-up call. Two leaders did show they cared about the CCCC. County Administrator Hector Flores, who brought this whole issue to the light of day and forced it onto the commissioners' agenda. And Commissioner Ken Doherty who stated he was open to temporarily funding the CCCC.
Even though this financial mess was not caused by the county, the commissioners can keep the CCCC doors open. Please approve funds for the next 90 days ($75,000), and then re-evaluate in the spring. The CCCC is our local gem, protect it!
