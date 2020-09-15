Editor:
Authorization to continue the 1% sales tax is on the November ballot and I urge residents to vote “yes.” Charlotte County is a donor county. We pay more tax to the state and federal governments than we receive back. Conversely, every penny collected by the sales tax stays in Charlotte County.
Our community knows how the money is budgeted and can verify that it is spent as promised. And because the sales tax is levied on purchases, up to 30% of the collected tax comes from non-residents who benefit from all the county provides, but who provide no property taxes in return.
Since initially authorized in 1994, the 1% sales tax has funded projects throughout Charlotte County and the City of Punta Gorda, including the Harborwalk, the Ann Dever Regional Park Splash Pad, South, West and North County Regional Parks, the Placida Boat Ramp, and improvements to Gasparilla, Edgewater, Midway and Burnt Store roads. The 2020 sales tax project list continues this tradition of using the funds for needed local improvements. See the list at: https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/administration/sales-tax/.
Your “yes” vote does not create a new tax, but continues a funding source that has been in place for 26 years. In these difficult times, every penny counts. The 1% sales tax is the only tax that you can count on to stay in Charlotte County and be used as promised. Vote “yes” on the 1% local option sales tax. It makes cents.
Geri Waksler
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.