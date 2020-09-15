Editor:

Authorization to continue the 1% sales tax is on the November ballot and I urge residents to vote “yes.” Charlotte County is a donor county. We pay more tax to the state and federal governments than we receive back. Conversely, every penny collected by the sales tax stays in Charlotte County.

Our community knows how the money is budgeted and can verify that it is spent as promised. And because the sales tax is levied on purchases, up to 30% of the collected tax comes from non-residents who benefit from all the county provides, but who provide no property taxes in return.

Since initially authorized in 1994, the 1% sales tax has funded projects throughout Charlotte County and the City of Punta Gorda, including the Harborwalk, the Ann Dever Regional Park Splash Pad, South, West and North County Regional Parks, the Placida Boat Ramp, and improvements to Gasparilla, Edgewater, Midway and Burnt Store roads. The 2020 sales tax project list continues this tradition of using the funds for needed local improvements. See the list at: https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/administration/sales-tax/.

Your “yes” vote does not create a new tax, but continues a funding source that has been in place for 26 years. In these difficult times, every penny counts. The 1% sales tax is the only tax that you can count on to stay in Charlotte County and be used as promised. Vote “yes” on the 1% local option sales tax. It makes cents.

Geri Waksler

Punta Gorda

