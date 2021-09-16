This morning I read a letter, "Promoting Civil Discord is Plain Stupid," with interest, and I was impressed with the definition of stupidity as well as its effects. But, by the sixth paragraph the interesting letter collapsed into name calling and misinformation.
I was saddened by comments that Black Americans were being manipulated by White Democrats into believing that they are victims of white supremists. It went on to say Democrats are promoting a doctrine that America is bad, and I could go on.
I am a retired Social Studies teacher. I have always pointed out to my students that being a good citizen is being an informed citizen, and that being informed is looking at the whole picture, at all the information, and all the accurate information. As I read the letter, it was very evident that you did not present the whole picture nor did you present it accurately.
Your final paragraph is excellent and very true.
“To deliberately and maliciously promote discord is the epitome of stupidity.”
However, I would like to add to this quote, “Ignorance by definition is the lack of knowledge while stupidity is having the knowledge and ignoring it.” I
I think it is past time for all of us to act like adults and stop name calling and finger pointing. It’s time to start working together and finding solutions to the very dangerous problems facing us today.
