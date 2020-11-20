Editor:
When Trump first announced his candidacy, many did not take him seriously. Most networks though gave him unprecedented coverage. Largely because of his past notoriety. This and his rants about “building a wall that Mexico will pay for” and his pledge to “drain the swamp” caught everyone’s attention.
Sensationalism always makes made for a good news story. His face was on the 24-hour news channels daily. This helped to legitimize his candidacy. All for free. All at no financial cost to him or his campaign organization. His opponents, Bush, Cruz, Rubio and others did not share in this limelight. Nor did they have the money to do so. They were assigned a seat on the back of the bus while he made up nicknames for all of them.
My hope is that once he is out of office he will be largely ignored by the media. Oh, he’ll still be around, still shouting from the rooftops how the election was rigged. But he will be irrelevant and should be treated as such. Both by the media and by the Republican Party.
He’s had his day in the sun. And I pray that his continued shenanigans won’t cause any disruptions or violence during the inaugural parade and ceremony.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
