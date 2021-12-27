Editor:  

I listened to Joe Biden's speech, imploring American citizens to get vaccinated and booster-ed up because it was the patriotic thing to do.

Well Joe, where is your patriotic duty?

In November alone, 174,000 illegal immigrants crossed our borders. They weren't required to be tested or vaccinated and are then transported all across the states to our most vulnerable communities.

What hypocrisy.

While our children are being stuck repeatedly and forced to wear masks and not allowed to even eat in school cafeterias but outside in the cold, you have the audacity to lecture to us.

I hope the call for your impeachment rings loud.

Rose Ahern

North Port

