Editor:
Trump’s running off to his Palm Beach abode to, as his daily schedule stated, lots of calls and meetings, apparently all took place on the golf course and left millions of regular people in a lurch. His action or frankly nonaction was just another one of Trump’s toying, game playing to prove he still reigns.
Unfortunately while he is manipulating, real people are suffering. Hopefully this was his swan song but it’s an old rerun that is stale and redundant. Trying to stay relevant from his golf course proves further that he doesn’t give a damn if you can feed your kids, buy them Christmas gifts or even keep a roof over their heads. He waited to sign the bipartisan stimulus bill at the 11th hour for maximum drama. He is the paper tiger, lame duck and is desperate to maintain power that he no longer owns.
It’s time to face the facts not skewed opinions and move on for the good of the country. That would take a person who cared about it more than his personal gain or ego neither of which Trump has the capacity for.
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.