Kudos to the letter writer for pointing out the lack of identifying address numbers on many local business. A business being identified from the street by address is marketing 101, particularity now when we are once again venturing out to shop in person.

And really nice for the fire department or any EMT's to be able to quickly find a very specific location - by house number!

Often a GPS doesn't do it. A prominently displayed house/business number does.

Jim Lambert

Punta Gorda

