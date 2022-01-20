To clear up the confusion about what to do concerning Covid-19.
People say the CDC guidance is confusing. And yet the guidance from the CDC has not changed. Get vaccinated and boosted, social distance, and wear a mask. Now I fully understand that a significant number of people are afraid of getting a vaccination. But to claim the CDC has been less than clear on the best way to avoid getting very sick is to, wait for it, get vaccinated, social distance, and wear a mask in a crowded environment.
The confusion comes about what to do if a person is afraid of getting a vaccination. There is no better way to protect oneself against serious illness out there except the guidance from the CDC. So to blame anyone or any agency for not giving clear guidance is to be in complete denial. Those who are afraid of getting vaccinated are basically on their own to roll the dice and hope for the best. To deny that they are the ones prolonging the hit to the economy, the staff shortages, the supply chain impact, hospital surgeries, and all the other consequences of a virus are simply in complete denial. This virus should have been under control months ago.
So to clear up the confusion about what to do concerning Covid-19 do this. Get vaccinated and boosted, social distance and wear a mask (when in a crowd).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.