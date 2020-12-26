Editor:
I wasn’t going to reply to a rebuff of my letter of a few months ago, but recent national events demanded it. Someone wrote in saying recent Connecticut gubernatorial elections were not stolen by Democrats, but instead won fairly as they had checked the actual numbers.
First kudos to that person for actually bothering to check. Not many would have done that. However, I was actually there and I was involved in the elections. After Republicans won, Bridgeport discovered thousands of uncounted votes for the Democrat. Of course they did.
Immediate demands were made to the Connecticut Supreme Court to correct this, but in a 12-hour investigation, they found for the Dems (all judges Dem appointees). An immediate appeal was made to the feds, who informed us it was a state affair. They would not interfere.
Daniel Ortega, dictator of Nicaragua, quipped a few years ago “It’s not how many votes you get, but who counts the votes.” He then laughed. It’s said he was quoting Stalin from half a century before. Daniel Ortega may be laughing, but not many in Nicaragua, Connecticut, or the rest of the U.S. are laughing now. I just hope that we are not all crying our eyes out soon over the memory of how things used to be in our country.
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
