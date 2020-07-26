Editor:

To all of you that don't want to wear a mask because you think it infringes on your personal liberties you're wrong. If that's the case then why don't all of you stop wearing your safety belts and see where that gets you. If you still don't want to wear a mask think about this. By not wearing a mask you are too blame for restaurants being at 50% and for the closing of bars. So don't complain when your favorite restaurants and bars close altogether, you're to blame.

As for the governor of Florida, he doesn't have the guts to go against the president and mandate wearing a mask. Either he's living in an alternative universe or he just doesn't care. He has to see that he's killing Floridians on a daily bases by not mandating everyone to wear a mask.

In states where the governors had the guts to mandate wearing of mask they saw their numbers of cases of Covid-19 drop, i.e. Maine, Connecticut and New York in a recent study by the CDC found that the use of masks and face coverings has been the most effective way to reduce person-to-person spread of the coronavirus.

If for no other reason, be a good American and make America great again by wearing a mask.

Thank you.

Howard Elkin

Punta Gorda

