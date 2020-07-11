Editor:

Should the authorities be able to require people to wear a mask when around other people in stores, on beaches, etc.?

Should the authorities be able to require people to wear clothes in public, or do you have a ‘constitutional’ right to walk around naked?

What about spitting? Don’t you have a constitutional right to spit in public as long as you do not direct it at someone else?

How about jaywalking? As long as you look both ways don’t you have a constitutional right to cross at any point in the street?

What right do the authorities have to regulate these and a multitude of other behaviors?

I mean requiring masks in crowded places to keep from spreading a serious health risk like a virus is an obvious constitutional overstep.

So fellow citizens I urge you to strip off your clothes, stuff a chew of bacca in your mouth, and burn those masks (remember the bras), and defend your constitutional right to be stupid.

Be safe.

Charles Kindle

Punta Gorda

