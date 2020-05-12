Editor:
News flash folks, your letter to the editor is nothing more than your personal opinion. Any facts supporting your opinion are often purely incidental and mostly absent in letters submitted by the progressive left.
Those leftist letters are often poorly written, illogical, seldom proofed, and consist primarily of unwarranted emotional hatred and criticism of the Trump administration. It is said that “there is no such thing as constructive criticism, only destructive criticism” (Tony Schwartz). Also “if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all” (Alice Roosevelt Longworth and Disney’s Thumper). Another great but lesser known saying is that “any jackass (aka donkey by Webster) can kick down a barn, but it first took a good carpenter to build it” (Sam Rayburn).
So then, leftist destructive criticism is analogous to a jackass attempting to kick down a barn. But prior to that destructive criticism came barn building by a good carpenter. The Trump administration is filled with good carpenters that build barns containing great ideas and positive results, aka MAGA, for our country; economy, defense, immigration, foreign relations, etc.
Unfortunately, the party of donkeys, aka jackasses, is pretty darn good at efforts to destroy those beneficial barns. Do you know that Jesus was an actual carpenter; He was also forgiving of the sinful, and he built people up. He didn’t kick down barns. You should ask yourself, “am I a good carpenter, or am I a jackass?” If your answer is jackass, then you are the problem, not the solution!
David Schall
Punta Gorda
