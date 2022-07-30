A breath of fresh air! That is what Jaha Cummings, Republican candidate for Charlotte County Commission, is for Charlotte County.
Having worked alongside Jaha Cummings on the Cultural Heritage Center of Charlotte County Board, I can vouch that he is a C3 - caring, conservative and courageous. Through Jaha Cummings’ leadership and hard work as council member for the City of Punta Gorda, the City of Punta Gorda has flourished and in 2021 was ranked 11th in the nation in the Tier 1 of Best Performing Small Cities by the Milken Institute.
Jaha Cummings has the proven skill, ability and dedication to bring Charlotte County forward and improve the quality of life for all Charlotte County residents. A fifth generation Charlotte County resident, Jaha Cummings cares for Charlotte County and its residents and is hands down the best choice for Charlotte County commissioner.
As a long-time resident of Charlotte County and a Charlotte High School Tarpon alum, I too care about Charlotte County and will be casting my vote for Jaha Cummings on August 23rd at the open primary race for Charlotte County Commission District 2. At this open primary election on August 23, every resident of Charlotte County can vote for Jaha Cummings, no matter your party affiliation. So, go out to your precinct and vote August 23 for Jaha Cummings - the best choice for Charlotte County commissioner.
