Deny, defend, delay, defy.

Charlotte County Jail has made good use of the "D" word these days. And it's discouraging.

Yes, it's a jail and should be run as such, but duh, most of the people locked up in jail have medical issues, many being the reason they are locked up in the first place, ie. drugs, alcohol, mental issues, etc.

It's disheartening to see them deny and defend their policies and actions; deny accusations, defy the accusers and delay in making any changes.

This crisis isn't something that has just occurred, it's been going on for years. Although these issues often make the front pages of newspapers, nothing seems to ever be rectified.

How many deaths have to occur before county, state and/or federal agencies do something?

Cindy L. Smith

Punta Gorda

