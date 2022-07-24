The paper itself should be utterly ashamed and embarrassed for running a puff piece about how Robert Byrne somehow, someway recorded a video of the meeting he had with Trump regarding Jan. 6. Cheney called it, they are trying to find a scapegoat and right now, that's Mark Meadows.
But make no mistake Jan. 6 doesn't happen without Trump, without his lies, without his tweet, without his devotee's (which apparently includes this paper's entire editorial staff). There is a mountain of evidence to Trump's criminality, from his interference in Georgia to the fake elector scheme to Jan. 6. I spent years in service to this nation and I know what I saw on Jan. 6 because I have seen it before in foreign countries. It was a coup attempt and no amount of whitewashing, obfuscating, or compartmentalizing will change that fact.
Your party, either party is not more important than this nation and blind allegiance to the party apparatus and talking heads have turned the GOP into a cult where the only thing that matters is sticking it to the other side. That's why this state in particular has consistently put unserious people in D.C., people unconcerned with legislating and more concerned with sound bites and popularity.
As a combat veteran, it's incredibly frustrating to see a nation I bled for, devolve into that state it's in today.
