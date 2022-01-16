On the day when the President of the United States of America called upon his gathered supporters to march to the Capitol to “fight like hell” where the members of Congress were assembled to certify the recent national election, and those supporters then attacked the Capitol building, battled the police guarding it, smashed windows, broke doors and penetrated the building and the legislative chamber, thereby interrupting the certification process and threatening the members of Congress, who fled in fear of their lives. That same day, after the rioters were gone, those same members of Congress reassembled in the damaged building and in accordance with the Constitution proceeded to do their prescribed duty and certified the election results despite the negative votes of the said President’s Congressional supporters. The presiding officer of the certification process, the vice president of the United States, did his lawful duty. That lawful certification was the most memorable and honorable act of the day.
The lawless attempt to block and prevent the peaceful transfer of power, to overturn and deny the results of the national election in contradiction to more than two centuries of established tradition and legal practice, was an attack on the American foundation of government and its image of law and order that has stood as an inspiring model to the world. True patriots accept responsibility, are devoted to the rule of law, loyal to tradition, mindful of this country, respectful and protective of our institutions.
