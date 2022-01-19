Editor:

The Pearl Harbor attack by the Japanese and the 9/11 attack by al-Qaeda were by outside forces who wanted to destroy the United States.

The attack on our Capital on Jan. 6 was to stop the peaceful transfer of power stipulated by our democracy through the Constitution of the United States of America.

An attempt to destroy the United States. From within. With the support of many of our fellow citizens.

Those who carried out those attacks were following what their leaders guided them to do.

The difference between Pearl Harbor and 9/11 versus Jan. 6 is that the Jan. 6 attack was carried out by other Americans. That is the very definition of treason.

Are the leaders who planned and led the insurrection going to be held accountable?

When I first saw the Capitol being attacked Jan. 6 on TV, I thought, are they ISIS. They looked like and acted like Isis fighters, carrying flags and destroying anything in their way.

Stop conflating attacks from foreign countries with treason.

Robert Moran

Port Charlotte

