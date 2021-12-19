Efforts from those who wish to downplay the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, have had a serious setback.
At a hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) read aloud a series of messages from Fox TV hosts and Trump family members imploring former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act. “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,”
Fox host Laura Ingraham texted to Meadows. Even Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade sent similar messages to Meadows. And of all people, Donald Trump Jr. sent several Tweets begging Meadows to have the president condemn the violence and make a statement from the White House.
Why Donald, Jr. did not communicate directly with his father is, itself, astonishing.
The messages were read into the record in advance of the Select Committee voting unanimously to cite Meadows for contempt for refusing to testify before the committee.
Despite the urgency conveyed in the messages, then President Trump delayed for hours taking action to stop the riot. In acts of pure hypocrisy and prevarication, the same TV personalities who sent those January 6 messages have sung a different tune following the riot claiming January 6 was not unlike a tourist visit.
Ask the dead and injured from that day if they agree with that assessment.
The bi-partisan committee investigating January 6 is to be commended for bringing the truth to light.
