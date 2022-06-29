Biden’s inept leadership is quickly destroying the U.S. Democrats have only two issues that they hope will save them - January 6 and gun control.
Suppose you were accused of a crime and when in court, only the prosecution could present their case and you were not allowed to introduce your own witnesses or to cross examine theirs. This is essentially what is going on by a hand-picked Trump hating crowd. Never in the history has this happened at a true committee hearing. Never in our history has a minority leader not been allowed to appoint his party members. Nancy Pelosi turned down Trump's offer of National Guard troops for the inauguration. This is not being discussed by this kangaroo court.
Ignorance of gun laws is rampant in readers' letters. I challenge you to buy a military weapon or any weapon from a legitimate dealer without a background check. Won’t happen. It’s illegal. Uvalde and Buffalo, as well as Parkland could have been avoided if law enforcement had done their job. N.Y. has red flag laws and each of these nut jobs had broadcast what they were going to do on social media.
Do you really think we can stop criminals from getting guns by taking away law-abiding citizens' guns? We can’t even stop illegal drugs from pouring over the border that killed over 100,000 people last year. Do you think they could stop illegal guns? The highest gun violence is in Democratic cities with gun control.
