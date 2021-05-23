Editor:
Two questions for all real Americans to ponder. First, which of the 16,000 lies that came from the most corrupt administration in history (based on indictments, days in prison, and now pardons) will history consider to be the most consequential: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the U.S. and will do to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the U.S., so help me God” or “I'ts no worse than the flu, we have it totally under control” (Trump…February 2000) or “The election was rigged.”
Tough choices, eh? History will not be kind, for sure. Second question is why are courts being so lenient to the Trump terrorists? Easy solution — lock them up, strip them of any rights as citizens, or just deport them. If they are active military, court martial them. Active public servants, fire them.
Retired military, strip them of their retirement benefits (their oath was not time limited). I really don’t want my tax dollars to support terrorists. Why do we have to continue to live in fear. We clearly know who the enemy is. The Intelligence community warned us about far right extremists over a year ago. And now Republicans don’t want a 9/11 type commission to investigate what and how it happened? Duh, it was their people.
As always, they do not want the truth to see sunlight. Hey, Trump terrorists. Trump lost. After 7 months, the big lie has become the big stupid!
Christopher Nelson
Punta Gorda
