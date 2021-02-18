Editor:
It’s a shame that Rubio and Scott, have made up their minds about impeachment, hiding behind the claim that it is not Constitutional or that they merely are reflecting the sentiments of their voters.
We are very upset that we, the United States of America, have experienced a dangerous and frightening coup attempt. To label it any differently is to be blind and deaf – politically or otherwise. We are horrified!
In regard to the election, it should not be a surprise that Trump lost. Even though Trump was legitimately elected by the electoral college in 2016, he lost the popular vote by 3,000,000 and many “opted out” in that election. This election had record turnouts, and it was declared to be one of the most carefully scrutinized and successful elections ever. Despite the many (42?) attempts to “prove” otherwise, there was no sizeable or significant evidence to the contrary. Biden won.
This was totally unacceptable to Trump, so he riled his base, made untruthful claims, and paid millions to support the events of Jan 6. (see FEC filings). When events predictably turned violent, Trump wasn’t ashamed or alarmed, he praised the insurgents and egged them on.
This same regime likes to frighten us with claims that we are turning into a socialist country. Many have experienced such and want no part of it here. See what happened at the U.S. Capitol. What is more like a despotic, totalitarian regime: The events at the Capitol or healthcare for all?
Carol Whittier
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.