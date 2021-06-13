Editor:
We all know that what happened on Jan. 6 has been blown all out of proportion by the left wing media. It wasn't an insurrection at all.
The whole thing was really a bunch of patriotic Americans just trying to have a picnic at the Capitol building.
That wasn't really bear spray we used on the police. It was really bug spray that anyone would use at a picnic.
We weren't beating the officers over the head with pipes just to be mean. We thought we saw wasps on their heads and wanted to keep them from being stung.
We weren't trying to overthrow the government at our picnic. We just wanted to make sure that Trump would be president for life.
We know that it looks bad to the media that we built a gallows complete with a hangman's noose. But, it wasn't like that at all. It was really meant to be just a swing for all the kids in the crowd.
All this just proves how right Republicans are to kill talk of a commission to investigate Jan. 6. What do Democrats want our recipe for potato salad.
We only went inside the Capitol to use the bathrooms. No way would we have kidnapped or killed Congress people.
Charles Goodman
North Port
