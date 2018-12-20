Editor:
This morning I was deeply saddened to learn that one of Charlotte County's "brightest points of light" was no longer with us.
I am, of course, talking about Earle Jay Carlson, or "Jay" to those of us who were lucky enough to call him friend. Jay was a kind, caring, loving, family man who never looked "down" on the little guy and would go out of his way for anyone that needed help.
He always strived to do for everyone, not just himself, and it was evident in all he did for the building industry and Charlotte County itself. The loss of Jay will be talked about for years; he truly was a "selfless" man.
My heart goes out to Gina and the boys, his mother and the rest of his family, who when it came down to it, were the most important things in his life.
God bless you, Jay Carlson. Rest easy my friend, you've earned it.
Forest E. Burke
Port Charlotte
