Editor:
Jeb Bush, running as an independent in the upcoming presidential election, could beat Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Jeb is a very experienced moderate with a proven track record with many important allies. Think about it.
Fred Stiteler
Punta Gorda
