Editor:
Thomas Jefferson wrote these powerful words in the Declaration of Independence in 1776, as he saw the newly-formed government might someday be compromised, and included a remedy if that ever came to pass.
“That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it...”
He also added it was the citizens who would have to take action, stating:
“... it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.”
With the executive branch corrupted, the judicial branch compromised, and the Senate following the lead of the corrupted executive by refusing to follow the law, I believe it is time we take Jefferson's words to heart and take preventive action, protecting our Republic from further destruction.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
John Munn
Englewood
