Editor:

Mr. Jerome Fletcher spoke at a North Port Forward sponsored meeting at Cypress Falls. It was a very educational meeting.

If anyone from North Port is privileged enough to hear him, take advantage of this opportunity. You won’t regret hearing about what our own government is doing for us with our tax dollars.

Mr. Fletcher is a breath of fresh air that we have sorely needed for a long time. I’d also like to commend the police chief and other staff who were present. Kudos to y’all!

Betty Brent

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments