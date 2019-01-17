Editor:
In reply to the gentleman writing the letter published on Jan. 12 regarding creating a "Wall of Shame."
Your comparison is specious. There is a world of difference between a wall built by bad people to keep the good people inside, and a wall built by good people to keep the bad people outside.
Even God commanded Nehemiah to rebuild the walls around Jerusalem to protect his people from their enemies.
Albert Bsales
Port Charlotte
