Oct. 21 a letter to the editor was published entitled “Jesus would not preach hate or prejudice.” While I agree with that part, there are some incorrect statements and assumptions I feel compelled to address.
First of all if Jesus preached about prejudice, why does it matter about his color? The letter talks about Jesus caring for all the children and that is true, but then goes on to inquire as to where in the Bible did Jesus preach about abortion and homosexuality. Saying one read most of the Bible and ignoring other truths is what I found most offensive and the spelling of God with a lower case g.
Many believe that Jesus was a good man, a prophet, a preacher but deny his Deity. The Jesus of the Bible often stated he was God (“the Father and I are one” John 10:30). Jesus and the disciples in the New Testament condemn sexual immorality and killing, as do the 10 Commandments in the Old Testament. Jesus stated in Matthew 5:17 “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them.”
His main message was of love, repentance and forgiveness. This is all summed up in one verse John 3:16 (“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life”)
