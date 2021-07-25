On Friday, April 7, AD 30, during the last hour on the cross and approaching death, the human mind of Jesus resorted to the repetition of many passages in the Hebrew Scriptures, particularly from the book of Psalms now known as the 20th, 21st and 22nd.
While his lips would often move, he was too weak to utter the words. Only a few times did those standing by catch some: “I know the Lord will save his anointed”, “your hand shall find out all my enemies” and “my God, my God why have you forsaken me.”
Jesus did not for one moment entertain the slightest doubt that he was lying down his life in the flesh in accordance with his Father’s will. He did not feel that the Father had forsaken him. He was merely reciting the 22nd Psalm.
It was man and not God who planned and executed the cruel, torturous and agonizing death of Jesus on the cross.
True, the Father refused to interfere with human events, but did not decree, demand or require the death of his beloved son. Jesus death on the day of the preparation for the Jewish Passover, the sacrificing of the lambs, was a coincidental occurrence and had nothing to do with the primitive Jewish sacrificial rituals.
His death was purely natural and a man-managed affair, not a blood sacrifice for Jahweh, god of the volcano.
