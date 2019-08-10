Editor:
The soul is the self-reflecting, truth-discerning, spirit-perceiving part of man, which forever evaluates the human being above the level of the animal world. Moral self-consciousness is true human self-realization and constitutes the foundation of the human soul and the soul is that part of man which represents the potential survival/resurrection value of human experience.
Morality has its origin in the reason of self-consciousness; it is a super-animal but wholly evolutionary.
The human-animal-embyro is a transient parasitic state of life and has been in existence about nine months before it experiences birth. Sooner of later when this animal-being makes its first moral choice, it experiences a spiritual birthday like it is born again — born of the Spirit. "You do not enter the kingdom of heaven unless you have been born again — born of the Spirit."
The divine Spirit arrives simultaneously with the first moral activity and that is the occasion of the birth of the soul. If and when this happens, only then the animal-being becomes a primitive human-being.
The soul of man cannot exist apart from moral thinking and spiritual activity. Moral choice and spiritual attainment, the ability to know God and the urge to be like him, are the characteristics of the soul. The evolving soul of a human-being is difficult of description and demonstration because it cannot be discovered by material investigation or spiritual proving.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
