Confession of faith: Jesus savior of my soul, your words have spoken to my heart. And from your words I will never stray, thou sin will enter in, I will not part from your grace. The path I must travel may lead me into grief and pain, bu the hope I feel will not keep from from Heaven's gate.
Jesus is coming to take those who in faith have believed in His name. Jesus savior of my soul.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
