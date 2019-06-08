Editor:
On June 7, 1939, more than two years before the U.S. entered World War II, a ship with over 900 Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany was in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of Florida.
For three days the ship's captain, the passengers on board and friends in the U.S. had been beseeching various government officials, all the way up to President Roosevelt, to allow them to land and find safety here. Sadly, even though immigration numbers from Germany were far below the legal quotas, all of their pleas were coldly ignored. The S.S. St. Louis then turned and sailed to Europe.
At that very time, Secretary of the Interior Harold Ickes was promoting a plan to rescue all German Jews and bring them to temporary quarters in the Virgin Islands while standard immigration papers were being processed.
Secretary of State Cordell Hull told Ickes to, in effect, go away and mind his own business. The mass roundup and killing of German Jews, then, began after the U.S. entered the war. The rest is shameful history.
Paul Hyatt
Englewood
