I appreciated reading the column by Mark Oppenheimer that was in a recent Wall Street Journal. I have to respectfully disagree with him as too what we Jews should do in response to the increase in violent anti-semitism in the U.S.
When I was studying for my PhD. in New York City in the late 1960s there was a major increase in anti-Jewish violence in parts of Brooklyn. Orthodox Jews were attacked in front of their synagogues by Black leftist radicals. The organization known as the JDL (The Jewish Defense League) responded, as the New York City authorities refused to act.
One day when anti-Jewish radicals attempted to assault Jewish worshipers as they were going to their synagogue, the doors of a van in front of the synagogue opened, and a number of young JDL members exited with baseball bats and beat the hell out of the anti-Semites. After a few more incidents like that, the harassment ended.
The JDL was condemned by the left wing press as a being a violent terrorist organization. Of course the same press never criticized the anti-Semitic attackers.
What is needed today is a rebirth of an organization like the JDL. We cannot defeat the anti-Semites and haters by only playing defense. We need to go on the offensive. We need to make sure there is never another Masada.
Remember, what was said by a Roman historian over 2,000 years ago. "Only free men carry swords, slaves are never armed." Too many in ourcurrent government wish to turn us into slaves.
