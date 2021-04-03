Editor:
In this day and age, facts matter; and newspapers have the responsibility to make sure that contributing reporters write the truth. This was not the case in the Sermon of the Week by Jim Stultz, senior pastor of the Peace River Baptist Church, which was published on March 27.
In his article, Mr. Stultz talks of a group of men who locked themselves in a room on the day of Jesus’ resurrection. “They were afraid of the Jews who had their Lord crucified and perhaps were coming for them next.”
I looked on numerous reliable web sites for verification of Mr. Stultz’s statement that Jews crucified Jesus, and could find none. In fact, all of them confirmed that Pontius Pilate, the Roman prefect (governor) of Judea, actually presided over Jesus’ trial and gave the order for his crucifixion.
The Jewish people, along with many other minorities, have been wrongly blamed for so many things throughout history. Do we really need someone to add another falsehood to the too-long list?
Evynn Blaher
Deep Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.